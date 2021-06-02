The Kenosha Community Foundation awarded grants totaling $55,960 to 13 Kenosha County not-for-profit organizations and projects from the income earned by the Foundation’s pool of Unrestricted Endowment Funds.

According to Executive Director Jane Harrington-Heide, “this year’s grants align with the needs assessment the Foundation conducted in partnership with the United Way of Kenosha County in November 2020. Many of this year’s grants went to programs that address a need that became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

In 2021, the Foundation awarded $111,201 in competitive grants to not-for-profit organizations. Earlier in 2021, the Foundation awarded $51,241 in grants from its four Field of Interest funds (the LaFave Family Fund, the OMC Legacy Fund, Women’s Fund, and the Kenosha Arts Fund) and $4,000 in grants from the CBK Small Grant Program.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families, and business organizations. The Community Foundation manages over $12 million in endowment funds. Further, they have awarded over $750,000 in grants, scholarships, sponsorships, and gifts to Kenosha area not-for-profit organizations and students in 2020.

List of Grants Awarded June 2021 by the Kenosha Community Foundation

From the Community Foundation’s pool of unrestricted endowment funds, 13 grants were awarded to:

Alano Club to assist with building repairs. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kenosha to support the “Fast Track Kenosha” youth mentoring program. Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to support the AM Adventure program that offers extended hours for youth programming during the summer and on non-school days. inVest of Pleasant Prairie to support “Chair to Care”; in collaboration with Pleasant Prairie RecPlex to purchase a ROMANO chair to address sensory needs of clients with physical/intellectual disabilities. Kenosha Achievement Center (KAC) to support special needs education and therapeutic coaching of families. Kemper Center. Inc. to support the Anderson Art Center’s summer art camp for children from low-income families. Kenosha Human Development Services to support Juvenile Crisis Services, a 24-hour crisis response for youth and families in Kenosha County. Kenosha Literacy Council to support the “Community Connections” integrated English Civics education project to increase participant literacy skills by providing experiential learning that helps literacy students learn about their community. Kenosha Public Museums Foundation to support virtual education enhancements through the purchase of new video, computer, and WiFi equipment. Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association to support telehealth-virtual visits by nurses and therapists with patients. Kenosha YMCA to support the Frank Neighborhood Project’s Brass Community School and Lincoln Middle School Achievers Program that provides social-emotional learning and educational assistance and transportation. Open Wings Learning to support online learning programs for students with significant social/emotional needs. The Shalom Center of the Interfaith Network to support the Just One Step Deposit Program – a pilot “Shalom to Home Assistance” project to rapidly rehouse homeless persons.

