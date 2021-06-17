SOMERS – Kenosha County authorities have identified the victim of a two-vehicle fatal collision in the 3500 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) here Tuesday as Pamela S. Dupuis, 54, of Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Dupuis was the lone occupant of a 2013 Nissan that was making a left turn from Green Bay Road to 35th Street. Her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2015 Subaru driven by Darnell Lyons of Kenosha. The collision caused Dupuis to be ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Lyons and five passengers of the Subaru were seriously injured and transported to local hospitals. He was later charged with causing death while driving under suspension and causing great bodily harm while driving under suspension.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.