KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Administration Building opened to the public on Monday, May 10.

The facility has been closed to the public since late August, when its front doors and windows were damaged during the civil unrest in the community at that time.

Repairs, which have been delayed due to the historic nature of the building, are ongoing, and replacement of several large, first-floor display windows has not yet occurred. However, a temporary repair to the main entry doors will now allow for the public to safely enter and exit the building.

The building, located at 1010 56th St. in downtown Kenosha, houses the offices of the County Executive, County Clerk, Treasurer, and Register of Deeds, as well as other administrative functions. Building hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are asked to wear a mask while in the building and practice social distancing wherever possible.

Many services, which have been available online throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, will still be able to be accessed remotely.

Appointments for in-person services — including marriage license applications through the County Clerk’s Office and vital records requests and other real estate services from the Register of Deeds Office — are encouraged and in some cases required to promote social distancing. These may be scheduled online at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com or by calling the office from which you are seeking services.

For the time being, County Clerk Regi Bachochin’s office will conduct marriage license applications by appointment only; passport application services remain suspended. For more information about services from County Clerk’s Office, please call 262-653-2552 or send an email to countyclerk@kenoshacounty.org.

County Treasurer Teri Jacobson’s office is continuing to accept tax payments by mail or online at https://kenoshacounty.org/589/Treasurer, or in person. For more information, please contact the office at 262-653-2542 or at TRBank@kenoshacounty.org.

Register of Deeds JoEllyn Storz’s office is continuing to record documents and handle applications submitted through the mail and online through VitalCheck. For more information about accessing records by mail or online, please call 262-653-2444 or visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/522/Register-of-Deeds.

All in-person services may also be accessed at the Elected Officials’ Satellite Office in the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50, which has remained open since last July.