KENOSHA COUNTY – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD) is warning business operators and residents to be aware of a scam donation operation posing as law enforcement.

KSD deputies on Sunday investigated several fraud complaints at Kenosha County taverns in which an individual, claiming to be from the KSD, would call and say they were working with an organization called the “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition.” The caller would ask for donations stating that the money would go to school supplies for children, shop with a cop, and the D.A.R.E. program. The caller would then advise that they would send a volunteer to collect the money.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is in no way connected to these callers or the “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition” organization. Anyone contacted by individuals from this “organization” is asked to please call the KSD at 262-605-5100. Anonymous tips can be made to Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.