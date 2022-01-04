KENOSHA COUNTY – Staying up-to-date on how the COVID-19 virus is spreading is important with the advent of the Omicron variant. As public health officials encourage residents to get vaccinated, wear masks properly and practice social distancing, having local information will help us all to minimize the impact.

Officials with Kenosha County are reporting out numbers on a weekly (Monday – Friday) basis.

To provide you with the latest information, we have put together a Kenosha County COVID-19 dashboard of what areas are seeing a surge at a granular level. We also have added statewide information as well. Keep checking back often.

Kenosha County

State of Wisconsin

