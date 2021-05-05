Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics are now able to offer clients the opportunity to choose which of the three vaccine varieties they wish to receive, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced on Wednesday.

This comes as the county is preparing to move to the next phase of its vaccine rollout, ending mass clinics later this month and transitioning into a community-based, mobile program with pop-up clinics for businesses, organizations, and neighborhoods, Freiheit said.

“As we’re seeing demand decrease at our mass community vaccination clinics, we’re nearing the point where we will be more effective taking the vaccine out to the corners of the community where it’s most needed,” Freiheit said.

“In the meantime,” Freiheit added, “over the coming weeks, we encourage people to come out to our large-scale clinics. Appointments are available but are no longer required, and we’re now able to respond to individuals’ requests for Moderna, Pfizer, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

These clinics are open to any age 16 or older who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County.

(Note: At present, Pfizer the only vaccine federally approved for distribution to 16- and 17-year-olds.)

An additional clinic opportunity for people west of Interstate 94 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake. Other clinics will be held at the former Kenosha Shopko building and the Kenosha County Job Center. Appointments may be made at www.kenoshacounty.org/vaccine.

A full schedule for the month appears at the conclusion of this release.

“For anyone who has not yet had an opportunity become vaccinated or is still on the fence about it, these final weeks of our large-scale clinic availability are a great time to get it done,” Freiheit said. “It is now easier than ever to take this simple step to protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19.”

Kenosha County COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic Schedule:

Friday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon, former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., Kenosha.

Wednesday, May 12, noon to 6 p.m., Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake.

Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.

Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.

Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building

Wednesday, May 26, 1 to 5 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

Friday, May 28, 9 a.m. to noon, Job Center.

Note: Kenosha County Public Health does not have any large-scale clinics scheduled after May 28. Those who receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at the clinics after May 7 will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the Kenosha County Public Health Nurse of the Day Clinic in the Job Center.

While large-scale, county-run clinics will end after this month, Kenosha County Public Health will continue serving the community with smaller, pop-up clinics, and other vaccine providers will remain available to the public. A full, frequently updated list of local providers is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or by clicking the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.