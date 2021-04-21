Kenosha County Public Health COVID-19 community vaccination clinics are accepting walk-in clients today, tomorrow and Saturday. The schedule is:

Noon to 6 p.m. today (Wednesday, April 21), at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, April 22), at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., Kenosha.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the former Shopko.

This is open to anyone 16 or older who lives, works, or studies in Kenosha County.

This information is also available on the Kenosha County website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2061.