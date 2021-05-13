Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics are now able to serve clients ages 12 and up, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced today.

This expansion of eligibility follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s action on Wednesday to authorize use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15.

The change only applies to the Pfizer vaccine, which was previously available to people age 16

and above. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines remain available to those 18 and older.

Freiheit said Kenosha County Public Health’s clinics now have ample supplies of all three of the

vaccines, with those 18 or older able to choose which one they would like to receive.

In order to be vaccinated, clients younger than 18 must attend a clinic with a parent or guardian,

Freiheit said.

“We welcome this ability to vaccinate a larger share of our population, and we encourage parents

to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their children and everyone around them against

COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing more cases of COVID-19 among our

younger population. Vaccination is the safest, most effective way to stop the spread of the virus

and ultimately end the pandemic.”

Large-scale Kenosha County Public Health clinics will continue throughout this month. These are

for anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Kenosha County. Walk-ins are

welcome. Appointments, if desired, may be made at www.kenoshacounty.org/vaccine.

Kenosha County COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic Schedule:

Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. to noon, former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., Kenosha.

Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.

Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.

Wednesday, May 26, 1 to 5 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

Friday, May 28, 9 a.m. to noon, Job Center.

Note: Kenosha County Public Health does not have any large-scale clinics scheduled after May 28. Those who receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at the clinics after May 7 will be scheduled

to receive their second dose at the Kenosha County Public Health Nurse of the Day Clinic in the

Job Center.

While large-scale, county-run clinics will end after this month, Kenosha County Public Health will

continue serving the community with smaller, pop-up clinics, and other vaccine providers will

remain available to the public. A full, frequently updated list of local providers is available on the

Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or by clicking

the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.