KENOSHA – A Kenosha County Jail inmate, who was pronounced dead early Saturday, has been identified as Reighnn T. Post-McNab, 25, of Kenosha.

According to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release, Post-McNab was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Kenosha County Jail Pre-Trial Facility at 1:04 a.m. Saturday by a correctional officer conducting cell checks. Jail staff then initiated CPR on Post-McNab, who was transported by rescue squad to Froedtert South-Kenosha Campus.

Hospital staff reported at 2:20 a.m. that Post-McNab “appeared to have died from medical reasons,” the news release stated.

The investigation remains open and active. It is being led by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office under an agreement between the two agencies.

