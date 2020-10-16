Advertisements

KENOSHA ⏤ There will be no decision coming soon on charges in the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Friday evening, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley released a statement addressing online rumors. Those rumors, being spread on social media, stated Graveley would be making an announcement in the case Monday.

However, according to Gravely, that would be an impossibility with where things are at in the process.

“This rumor is purely false,” Graveley said. “In fact, the use-of-force consultant hired to review the case before it is passed to my office for a final decision on whether to charge, has yet to complete his investigation. There is no announcement to make, as no decision has been made.

“I would like to assure the public that no predeterminations have been made about how my office will act on this case, other than that we will await the results of a full investigation and we will take all of the facts into account as we reach a decision, whenever that may be.”

