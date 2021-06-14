TOWN OF BRIGHTON – Kenosha County officials have identified the person who died in a farmhouse fire here last week as Lori Pizur of Brighton.

The structure fire in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Hwy. 142) was reported about 4:25 p.m. last Monday (June 7). Fire personnel discovered the woman’s body in the burned farmhouse during the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau would like to hear from members of the public with any information. Call 262-605-5102.

