Advertisements

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is periodically publishing a list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha Donations accepted 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100. Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

3116 75th St., Kenosha Donations accepted 8:30-a.m.-4p.m.Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday Food products needed this week:Jelly, peanut butter, ramen noodles, tuna Non-food products needed this week:Soap, shampoo, conditioner, school supplies, diapers, wipes

Sharing Center

25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535 Food products needed this week: Fresh produceincluding garden produce, potatoes, milk and salad dressing Non-food products needed this week:Shampoo, diaper rash cream

To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500. Food products needed this week: None listed Non-food products needed this week: Cleaning supplies

Grace Welcome Center

2006 60th St., Kenosha Donations accepted9 a.m.-noon Monday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday Food products needed this week: Jelly, tuna, Tuna and Hamburger Helper, spaghetti sauce, canned veggies, beef stew, chili, soup, boxed side dishes Non-food products needed this week:Toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes, grocery store paper bags, cardboard boxes, disposable or homemade masks, and toilet paper

Vivent Health

1212 57th St., Kenosha To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644 Food products needed this week: None Non-food products needed this week: Hygiene products

Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry

701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church) Donations accepted 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Wednesday; 7-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month Food products needed this week: None listed Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene and laundry products always welcome

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website.

Together, we can and will slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!