In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is periodically publishing a list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha
Donations accepted 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.
Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles
Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha
Donations accepted 8:30-a.m.-4p.m.Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday
Food products needed this week:Jelly, peanut butter, ramen noodles, tuna
Non-food products needed this week:Soap, shampoo, conditioner, school supplies, diapers, wipes

Sharing Center

25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 
9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535 
Food products needed this week: Fresh produceincluding garden produce, potatoes, milk and salad dressing 
Non-food products needed this week:Shampoo, diaper rash cream

Women and Children’s Horizons 

To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.
Food products needed this week: None listed
Non-food products needed this week: Cleaning supplies

Grace Welcome Center

2006 60th St., Kenosha
Donations accepted9 a.m.-noon Monday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday
Food products needed this week: Jelly, tuna, Tuna and Hamburger Helper, spaghetti sauce, canned veggies, beef stew, chili, soup, boxed side dishes
Non-food products needed this week:Toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes, grocery store paper bags, 
cardboard boxes, disposable or homemade masks, and toilet paper

Vivent Health

1212 57th St., Kenosha
To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644
Food products needed this week: None
Non-food products needed this week: Hygiene products

Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry

701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church)
Donations accepted 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Wednesday; 7-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month
Food products needed this week: None listed
Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene and laundry products always welcome

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website.

Together, we can and will slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

