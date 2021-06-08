TOWN OF BRIGHTON – Kenosha County officials are seeking the public’s help in investigating a farmhouse fire that killed a person here Monday afternoon.

House Fire Details

Personnel from Kansasville Fire and Rescue, Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Hwy. 142) about 4:25 p.m. Monday. Fire personnel discovered the body of an individual during the investigation. The individual’s identity was not disclosed Tuesday pending notification of family members.

The fire cause and the death are under investigation. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau would like to hear from members of the public with any information about this incident. Call 262-605-5102.

Connect with Local News

Stay in the loop with local news by becoming a Racine County Eye subscriber.

Rating: 5 out of 5.