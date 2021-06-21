Kenosha County Parks is offering several free outdoor activities this summer that are sure to get everyone moving, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced on Friday.

The Traveling Yoga Series kicked off the season in May, offering free yoga classes at a different park every Saturday and Sunday, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Additional, regularly scheduled weekly activities are set to launch the week of June 21 at Petrifying Springs Park. These include Yoga in the Park, Fitness in the Park, and Movie Nights in the Park. There are also new activities this year, including Symphony in the Park, the Bristol Woodstock Concert Series, the Blues and Twilight Jazz Women’s Suffrage Celebration, plus the return of the annual Picnic in the Park.

“I love to see our parks are filled with people, enjoying activities or simply taking in the scenery,” Kreuser said. “With the schedule that our staff has put together, there will be more than enough reasons to come out to our great county parks this summer.”

An overview of the summer’s major activities is below:

Regular weekly events (free to attend):

Saturdays and Sundays, May 1 through Sept. 26, 9 to 10 a.m.: Traveling Yoga in the Park series. Locations vary every session; for a complete list go to https://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks or https://kenoshacountyparks.eventbrite.com.

Mondays, June 21 through Aug. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Petrifying Spring Park, 5555 Seventh St., Area #4: Yoga in the Park Presented by Downtown Kenosha Yoga and Friends. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2eWGWlVqx.

Thursdays, June 24 through Aug. 5, 6 to 8 p.m., Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave.: Bristol Woodstock Sponsored by Kenosha County Parks, Gruber Law Offices LLC, Aetna Medicare Solutions, and Pringle Nature Center. Grab your lawn chairs or picnic blankets and enjoy the sounds of local artists in the park. Each concert is subject to weather conditions. The event is free to attend and fun for all ages. Featuring a variety of music genres, Bristol Woodstock is sure to get anyone on their feet. Go to https://fb.me/e/1m1Wup2fk for more information. This year’s lineup is as follows:

6/24 – The Flood Brothers Band

7/1 – Spirit Shakers

7/8 – Ben Mulwana

7/15 – Lunde

7/22 – The Blues Disciples

7/29 – Flat Creek HWY

8/5 – Rust Belt

Fridays, July 2 through Aug. 20, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Petrifying Spring Park Area #4: Fitness in the Park Presented by Flex and Burn Fitness. Registration is encouraged. Visit https://fb.me/e/1y8Kba5Zr for more details.

Fridays at dusk, June 25 through Aug. 20, Petrifying Spring Park Biergarten: Gruber Law Offices Presents Movie Night in the Park. All movies are subject to cancelation due to weather conditions. This year’s movie line up is:

June 25: Field of Dreams

July 2: Wonder Woman 1984 (2021)

July 9: The Great Outdoors

July 16: Frozen 2

July 23: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

July 30: Coco

Aug. 6: Raya and the Last Dragon (Anticipated 07/12)

Aug. 13: The Karate Kid

Aug 20: TBD

Special events (free to attend):

Saturday, July 10, 6 to 8 p.m. at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten: Symphony in the Park Presented by the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 3:30 p.m. to dusk at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten: Picnic in the Park featuring a performance by WAMI Awards nominees Big Spoon and headlined by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 5 to 9 p.m. at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.: Blues and Twilight Jazz: The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration featuring performances by the Ivy Ford Band and Elaine Dame. Go to https://kempercenter.com/event/twilight-jazz-kenosha-county-suffrage-celebration for more information.

Learn more about other Kenosha County Parks events:

For more details and information about other activities, please visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check us out on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.