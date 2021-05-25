KENOSHA — A process is now in place for community members to submit applications or nominations for appointments to the new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced today.

The commission, created by the County Board on a 21 – 0 vote earlier this week, will be comprised of two County Board supervisors to be appointed by the board chairman and seven community members to be appointed by the county executive. The County Boards must confirm all appointees in a vote.

As outlined in the resolution adopted by the board, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non – County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

The commission’s mission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education, and ongoing review of current policies and procedures to implement trans formative ideas born through research, collaboration, and community engagement.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser

“I am pleased that we’re now at the stage of seeking members to serve on this important commission, and I urge people with the desire to participate to submit their applications for consideration,” Kreuser said. “Additionally, those who know someone whom they believe would be a valuable contributor can submit nominations to help further broaden the base of applicants.”

More about the new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

More details about the commission, including links to the resolution creating it and the application and nomination forms, are available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2123/Racial-and-Ethnic-Equity-Commission or by contacting the Office of the County Executive at 262-653-2600 or County.Executive@kenoshacounty.org.

The application deadline is June 30. The county executive’s office will contact individuals who are nominated and provide the application materials. County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley, who oversaw the workgroup that created the commission resolution, said the group aimed to attract a broad array of voices to serve on the new body.

“This is a commission of the community and for the community, and it is my hope that this application process will help to attract many qualified applicants and potential appointees — including those who haven’t previously served in government,” Gulley said. “I am eager to see this group begin to effect positive change in the coming months.”

