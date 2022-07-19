KENOSHA COUNTY – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a vehicle driver that approached children in the Camp Lake neighborhood on Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 26600 block of 106th Street at about 2:45 p.m. Monday. The caller told deputies that her daughters were playing in a park when the driver of a white Chevrolet Cruz stopped and asked for directions The same vehicle reportedly stopped another juvenile female, asked for directions and requested that the juvenile get into the car to give directions.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruz was described as an “older Asian female,” according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Kenosha County Sheriff ramps up efforts

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department takes these reports seriously and will be adding extra patrols to Camp Lake and surrounding areas. Anyone with information about this incident, or something similar, is asked to call 262-605-5100.

Police & Fire

