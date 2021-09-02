KENOSHA — Kenosha County’s celebration of 101 years of the women’s right to vote, delayed
by inclement weather last month, is now rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The festivities will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603
Third Ave., Kenosha. Admission is free.
Grounds will open at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance by blues artist Ivy Ford and her
band at 7 p.m. During an intermission at 7:45, there will be a “March to Vote” parade, remarks
by retired Kenosha County Circuit Judge Mary K. Wagner, and the announcement of the winner
of the Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence essay contest winner.
The evening will conclude with fireworks around 9 p.m.
Informational booths featuring local organizations that serve women and children will be open
throughout the evening.
This celebration is an outgrowth of the Kenosha County Suffrage 100 Committee that County
Executive Jim Kreuser formed in 2019, to organize and promote events honoring the 100th
anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in August 2020. It was later rescheduled
for this year due to COVID-19.
Chicago jazz singer Elaine Dame, who was to have performed during the evening that was rained
out, is not able to appear at the rescheduled event.
For more information about the Kenosha County Suffrage 100 Committee, including biographies
of Kenosha County women who were involved in the suffrage movement, please visit
https://www.kenoshacounty.org/suffrage.
T-shirts and other merchandise displaying the Kenosha County Suffrage 100 logo are available
for purchase, with proceeds benefitting the Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Awards
scholarship fund and grants programs. Orders may be placed at
https://kenoshaspiritwear.com/collections/kenosha-county-suffrage.