Do you like bike riding? If so, Kenosha County is hosting a Fall Wheel Ride. on September 25 and invites you to join. Jim Kreuser, the Kenosha County executive, welcomes bike rides of all ability levels to participate in the event.

The Fall Wheel Ride will start at Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Avenue, Kenosha, at 9 a.m. sharp and ride 6.3 miles to the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten.

Riders are welcome to make this a round trip experience and travel back to Kennedy Park. Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies will bike alongside riders to and from the Biergarten.

Trail Details

View a map of the route by clicking here.

This event is free for participants. Additionally, free concessions for riders will be courtesy of the Kenosha County Division of Parks in collaboration with the Petrifying Springs Biergarten.

“Fall is a beautiful time of the year in Kenosha County, and what better way to celebrate it than a bike ride to Petrifying Springs Park with the family?” Kreuser said.

Those interested are encouraged to register beforehand. Click here to register.

For more details, event rules and information about other activities, please visit the Kenosha County Parks’ website here or call 262-857-1869. View their Facebook page here for updates.

Other Fall Events

Fall is full of fun events. Check out the Trick-or-Treat events happening locally by clicking here. Stay tuned for a Kenosha County list.

