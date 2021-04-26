Kenosha County is transplanting 100 oak trees within Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park this spring.

Over the last 15 years, Kenosha County has received and planted free tree saplings from the Argosy Foundation as well as overstock from Kenosha County’s tree program. These trees have matured and are now ready to be transplanted as part the long-term ecological restoration initiative within the park.

The oak savanna project will focus on introducing native oak trees within approximately 43 acres of the eastern portion of Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. The costs of the transplanting will be partially funded through a grant the American Transmission Co.’s Community Planting Program.

“We’re excited to restore the oak savanna-dominated ecosystem that once dominated in that area,” said County Executive Jim Kreuser. “With this grant from ATC, we’ll be able to re-establish this critical piece of natural heritage and provide resources for migratory birds, pollinators and native wildlife, while improving the natural beauty within the park.”

“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors,” said ATC Vegetation Management Manager Michelle Stokes. “While we can’t allow trees or tall‑growing vegetation in our rights‑of‑way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”

Both the Community Planting Program and Pollinator Habitat Program are part of ATC’s Grow Smart® initiative, which advocates for and provides suggestions of low-growing, compatible vegetation that can be planted in transmission line rights-of-way.

Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is located at 8530 352nd Ave. (Highway KD) in the towns of Randall and Wheatland. For more information on the Oak Savanna Restoration Project at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, please contact Kenosha County Parks at 262-857-1869 or visit parks.kenoshacounty.org.