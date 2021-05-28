SILVER LAKE — Kenosha County’s Silver Lake Park Beach will open for the season this Saturday, May 29.

The beach will be open through Labor Day, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Capacity limits that were in place in 2020 are lifted this year.

Daily entry fees, unchanged from last year, are $5 per vehicle for Kenosha County residents, $25 per vehicle for nonresidents. Annual passes are $30 for Kenosha County residents and property owners, $100 for nonresidents.

The fee is charged only to those entering the beach area of the park except for on July 4, when all park visitors will be charged.

Kayak and paddle board rentals will also again be available this year. The fee is $15 for the first hour and $5 for each additional hour. Tandem kayaks are available for $20 for the first hour and $5 for each additional hour.

Silver Lake Park is located at 27000 85th St. (Highway F) in the Village of Salem Lakes. For more information about Kenosha County parks, visit http://parks.kenoshacounty.org and follow Kenosha County Parks on Facebook and Instagram.