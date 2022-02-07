KENOSHA – A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the ELCA Outreach Center, 1225 25th Ave., Kenosha.

Those who participate will receive a $25 Visa gift card, while supplies last, as announced by Kenosha County Public Health in a news release.

The clinic will offer both 1st and 2nd doses for those ages 5 and older. Booster doses will be available for those ages 12 and older. (A parent/guardian must accompany those under 18.)

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and the newly FDA fully-approved Moderna vaccines will all be available. (Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for those younger than 18.)

These mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics are made possible by Kenosha County Public Health, the Health Equity Task Force and the organizations that host the clinics.

“Being a part of the Health Equity Task Force has been a really special experience, in that we’re able to get life-saving vaccines directly out into our communities, in our churches, grocery stores, and barbershops,” said Brandon Morris, a task force member. “Partnering with our churches in this work has been instrumental. We’re… grateful that they’re playing such an important role in helping the community gain greater trust for the COVID vaccines.”

Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Information

Walk-ins are welcome at the mobile clinics as no appointments are necessary.

Attendees do not need to be a member of the organizations that host the events.

If you have already received a first or second dose, please bring your vaccination card, if available.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Participants will receive a $25 Visa gift card, while supplies last.

ELCA Outreach Center Executive Director Karl Erickson said his organization is excited to host the clinic, which is open to all in the community.

“Many of the folks who visit the Outreach Center are not able to obtain the vaccines at locations elsewhere in the city,” Erickson said. “This clinic is critical to the well-being of those in the neighborhood. We are grateful to Kenosha County Public Health for its willingness to come to where the people are for the vaccine clinics.”

For more information about the COVID-19 response in Kenosha County, please visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is committed to publishing the most current and accurate information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in our Coronavirus section. View both the Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard and Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard offering real-time (updated Monday – Friday) statistical reporting for Racine and Kenosha Counties.