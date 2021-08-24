On Monday, Kenosha Creative Space is announcing The Path business accelerator program in partnership with Atlanta-based Plywood People.

Through the local affiliate of this national program, members of Kenosha Creative Space and select program applicants from the Kenosha area will have the opportunity to launch or develop their business idea in community with other like-minded entrepreneurs.

The Path Program is a business accelerator designed to support social and creative enterprises. Facilitated

by Jeff Shinabarger, founder of Plywood People, the Path Program provides a 7-week curriculum with

proven techniques for problem-solving in the early stages of business development. Kenosha Creative

Space will supplement this curriculum with a year-long mentorship and accountability process.

Kenosha Creative Space will launch the program on Oct. 18, 2021, with an open event that will welcome

participants and celebrate Kenosha’s wide community of mentors and sources of support for small businesses. The Program will run for seven weeks beginning in November, with mentoring relationships and check-ins continuing until November 2022. Interested applicants and mentors should contact the Kenosha Creative Space before Sept. 15, 2021.

The launch event will be held at the Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. in downtown Kenosha. The

Path program will be delivered virtually, with participant discussion sessions held at the Space.

This program serves the Kenosha Creative Space’s core mission to grow Kenosha’s creative economy,

and to support artists and other entrepreneurs to leverage our collaborative community toward the

development of sustainable and profitable businesses with a purpose.

“We’re very excited to partner with this nationally renowned supporter of startups, innovators and

entrepreneurs — the very sorts of people and businesses we strive to help locally,” said Kenosha

Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola. “The Path and our partnership with Plywood People

presents a great opportunity for our creative community to gain skills to allow their ideas to take flight.”

Support for Kenosha Creative Space’s affiliation with the Path Program is being generously provided by

the University of Wisconsin System Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship.

Plywood People supports startups through community, education, and experiences that inspire people

to dream. Over the past 10 years, it has worked with more than 670 startup founders, social

entrepreneurs, and nonprofit leaders, all working to solve social issues and make their communities a

better place.

“I believe the creative possibilities of Kenosha are endless,” Shinabarger said. “The combination of

entrepreneurial ideas and social concern are combining for something special to transpire. It’s a gift to

join this work and community!”

More information about Plywood People is available at https://www.plywoodpeople.com.

To learn more about Kenosha Creative Space and its mission and programming, please visit

https://kenoshacreativespace.com, call 262-945-9411, or email info@kenoshacreativespace.com.