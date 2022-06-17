KENOSHA COUNTY – Kenosha County Deputies responded on June 16 at 12:37 p.m. to the report of a missing swimmer at Silver Lake, in the Village of Salem Lakes. One day later, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department reported that 22-year-old Philip Shwaiko was pulled from the water.

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after a five-year-old and Shwaiko were reported swimming in Silver Lake. After jumping into the water from a boat on the lake, Shwaiko did not resurface. He was not wearing a flotation device. Another boater was able to pick up the child, who was wearing a personal floatation device.

Silver Lake recovers Shwaiko

To locate the individual, dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois were called in to assist. At about 2:40 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar considered the incident a recovery mission rather than a rescue.

Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was located and retrieved from the water at 7:10 p.m. last night at a depth of 25 feet by area dive teams.

