A new era has begun for Kenosha Indian Trail Hawks basketball, as Rob Van Dyke takes over for Al Anderson this season. Anderson resigned this past summer after seven seasons as head coach. Van Dyke takes over after three seasons of being the head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Indian Trail.

“I think it is getting better each day at the little things,” Van Dyke said of his expectations for this season. “Every day it is about getting better at the little things and the core things: defensively, spacing, and handling and taking care of the basketball.”

Last season, the Hawks went 9-5 and currently sit at 2-3 overall including losses to Franklin and Racine Case at home. Indian Trail took on rival Tremper on the road and take on Milwaukee Riverside before playing in the Go Sports American Classic at Carthage College over the holiday break.

Bryce Wallace returns as Indian Trail’s leading returning scorer as the Hawks lost five of their top six scorers from last season. Wallace currently is averaging 10.5 points per game after averaging 9.3 a season ago.

“I like to call us old young because we have a lot of seniors that are on the team that didn’t get a lot of minutes last year,” Van Dyke said. “We are kind of learning each game.”

This season’s roster consists of eight seniors, four juniors and two sophomores. Other standouts include sophomore Manessah Stackhouse, who is averaging 10 points per game, and junior Kayden Johnson, who is averaging seven points per game.

“It is going to be a night-in and night-out thing for us, and matchup-wise it will be super dependent on that,” Van Dyke said of who could step up. “We’re looking for everyone to take a step forward each day.”

Van Dyke knows what to expect in the Southeast Conference, but he thinks that it will be a grind after switching from the girl’s program to the boy’s side of things.

“Basketball is all about matchups and everyone that we play in the SEC is going to present different challenges for us,” Van Dyke said. “I think the conference from top to bottom is extremely difficult; our job is to be in every basketball game and compete every single night.”

About Indian Trail High School & Academy

Indian Trail High School & Academy houses two different educational opportunities for students in Grades 9-12. Indian Trail Academy is a magnet high school with four different career academies: Medical Sciences, Business, Kenosha Military, and Communications. Students may choose an academy on the High School Selection form and are admitted to academy programs through a lottery system. Students must apply to the Academy and can live anywhere within KUSD. Indian Trail High School is a comprehensive or traditional high school, and students must live within the Indian Trail boundary to attend. Mission Statement: “Indian Trail is a place where all students achieve academic growth, career readiness, and social responsibility through rigorous academics, diverse learning experiences and positive relationships.” Indian Trail website

The Wisco Huddle is your connection to all of Wisconsin high school sports. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye for local news that serves the community.