A new era has begun for Kenosha Indian Trail Hawks basketball, as Rob Van Dyke takes over for Al Anderson this season after Anderson resigned this past summer after seven seasons as head coach. Van Dyke takes over after three seasons of being the head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Indian Trail.

“I think it is getting better each day at the little things,” Van Dyke said of his expectations for this season. “Every day it is about getting better at the little things and the core things: defensively, spacing, and handling and taking care of the basketball.”

Last season, the Hawks went 9-5 and currently sit at 2-3 overall including losses to Franklin and Racine Case at home. Indian Trail took on rival Tremper on the road and take on Milwaukee Riverside before playing in the Go Sports American Classic at Carthage College over the holiday break.

Bryce Wallace returns as Indian Trail’s leading returning scorer as the Hawks lost five of their top six scorers from last season. Wallace currently is averaging 10.5 points per game after averaging 9.3 a season ago.

“I like to call us old young because we have a lot of seniors that are on the team that didn’t get a lot of minutes last year,” Van Dyke said. “We are kind of learning each game.”

This season’s roster consists of eight seniors, four juniors and two sophomores. Other standouts include sophomore Manessah Stackhouse, who is averaging 10 points per game, and junior Kayden Johnson, who is averaging seven points per game.

“It is going to be a night in and night out thing for us, and matchup wise it will be super dependent on that,” Van Dyke said of who could step up. “We’re looking for everyone to take a step forward each day.”

Van Dyke knows what to expect in the Southeast Conference, but he thinks that it will be a grind after switching from the girl’s program to the boy’s side of things.

“Basketball is all about matchups and everyone that we play in the SEC is going to present different challenges for us,” Van Dyke said. “I think the conference from top to bottom is extremely difficult, our job is to be in every basketball game and compete every single night.”