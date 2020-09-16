In partnership with the Racine County Eye, we’re creating a news website called the Kenosha Lens.

Starting Oct. 5, the site will feature the work of Danial Thompson, who will cover the City of Kenosha on a page titled the Uptown Observer.

For right now, his content will live on the Racine County Eye until the site gets built.

Our focus: create news stories that serve the community, not exploit it. That means that while we’ll uncover problems in the community, we’re dedicated to providing the highest and best information around how people are solving those problems.

All too often, corporate-owned media focuses on stories that garner the biggest audience but it fails to develop meaningful relationships with its readers. Racine County Eye, owned by veteran journalist Denise Lockwood, has a long history of doing just that.

She covered crime for the Kenosha News but also conducted a series on access issues to mental health, homelessness, and healthcare. In Racine, she offers the highest and best information around employment, business spotlights, mental health, racial inequities, and Foxconn.

Featuring Thompson’s work on the Kenosha Lens helps provide readers with journalism they can trust. If you would like to help us defray the cost of starting up the site, please consider becoming a monthly subscriber or sign-up for our daily newsletter.

Help us defray our start-up costs, become an advertiser, sponsor our sports coverage, or sign-up for a corporate package.

Support the Kenosha Lens and Daniel Thompson.

