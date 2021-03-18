MOUNT PLEASANT – Dognapping, and other theft-related charges, were filed by the Racine

County District Attorney’s Office against Raymond K. Prideaux, 37, of Kenosha.

Prideaux allegedly attempted to take an American Bulldog from a pet store here earlier this

week.



According to the criminal complaint, Prideaux entered Petland, 2310 S. Green Bay Road, on

Tuesday and told an employee that his wife had called earlier in the day about purchasing an

American Bulldog. The employee placed the animal, valued at $5,948, in a cubicle and asked

Prideaux for a driver’s license. Prideaux claimed to have left the license with his wife. Prideaux

grabbed the dog and ran out of the store while the employee’s back was turned.

The employee chased Prideaux and was able to retrieve the animal. The employee and several

witnesses continued to pursue Prideaux and surrounded him outside the store until Mount

Pleasant Police arrived.

In addition to dognapping, Prideaux was charged with felony retail theft-between $5,000 and

$10,000, theft of movable property and disorderly conduct. All of the charges included a penalty

enhancer for a repeat offense. According to online court records, Prideaux pleaded guilty to

misdemeanor theft of movable property less than $2,500 in November 2020.

The retail theft and theft of movable property charges are felonies. Each charge carries a

$10,000 fine and/or six-year prison sentence upon conviction. The dognapping and disorderly

conduct charges are misdemeanors.

According to online court records, Prideaux made an initial court appearance Wednesday

afternoon. The cash bond was set at $250. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at

the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

