CALEDONIA ⏤ The Racine County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Kenosha man in a 2018 armed robbery in Caledonia.

Aaron J. Primmer, 30, faces charges of armed robbery with threat of force and attempted armed robbery with threat of force. Both charges are felonies and carry repeater status in the case.

Primmer’s charges stem from an armed robbery he allegedly took part in on Aug. 13, 2018, at Deli Food Express, 3100 Six Mile Rd., in Caledonia.

Criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Primmer allegedly entered the business at 4:22 p.m. on the day of the robbery. Once inside, surveillance video shows him pointing a silver gun at the clerk and demanding she put money in a bag he had with him.

When another customer enters, Primmer tries to rob them, only to find that they have no money on them.

Primmer then leaves the store at 4:25 p.m, according to the complaint. He took approximately $600-$700 from the store.

Connection to Kenosha cases

A detective following up on the robbery spoke with the Kenosha Police Department, believing it to be linked to cases there.

On Aug. 15, 2018, a Kenosha Police Department detective notified Racine officials that officers arrested Primmer for a series of burglaries in Kenosha.

After seeing similarities in mannerisms and methodology between the cases, the Racine detective identified Primmer as the suspect in the Racine case.

Initial appearance

Primmer, who is still in custody, had his initial appearance in court Wednesday on the Racine charges. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his hearing was held via Zoom.

During the court proceedings, Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set Primmer’s cash bond at $750.

He will next appear in court for a status conference on the Racine charges on Dec. 2.

