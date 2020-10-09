Advertisements

A Kenosha man appeared in court Thursday on a felony charge for allegedly robbing a Racine gas station.

Quentin T. Pompy, 49, is charged with robbery with threat of force for allegedly robbing a Speedway on Washington Avenue in Racine.

The Racine County District Attorney’s office has also charged Pompy with a drug-related felony. In that case, Pompy faces a charge of manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram) on or near a park.

The burglary charge carries repeater status. Possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park is the modifier on the drug charge.

Pompy is already in the process of fighting 10 felonies in Kenosha County Circuit Court, each related to burglary, damage and theft.

Racine County criminal complaint

According to a criminal complaint filed in February, Racine Police responded to the Speedway gas station at 4620 Washington Ave. in Racine around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019. There, an employee told them Pompy had come into the store and ordered cigarettes. He asked the clerk for six cartons. As policy, the gas station chain only sells five at a time.

After the clerk explained this to Pompy, he asked the clerk to lean in. After the clerk refused, Pompy said, “This is a stick up, give me the cigarettes,” according to the complaint.

Pompy then allegedly reached across the counter, grabbing two of the cartons before leaving the gas station without paying for them.

While Racine Police initially looked for Pompy, Kenosha Police Department officers arrested him on Dec. 30, 2019, on a probation hold here.

The Racine County investigator states that Kenosha Police charged Pompy “in connection to seven investigations by KPD and would ultimately be charged in Kenosha County case 20CF48,” according to the complaint.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Initial appearance

Pompy attended his initial hearings in both Racine County cases Thursday morning via Zoom.

In the burglary case, Pompy received a cash bond of $5,000. He is to have no contact with any Speedway location.

In the drug case, Pompy, too, received a cash bond of $5,000, according to court records.

Pompy’s preliminary hearing on both charges will be held Oct. 14.

Long arrest history, Kenosha County charges

Pompy has been in jail at least 26 times, starting on May 27, 1992, when he was 21 years old, the complaint states.

Since Dec. 30, 2019, Pompy has been staying in the Kenosha County Jail.

In Kenosha County, he currently is charged with:

Burglary-Building or Dwelling, Felony F

Retail Theft – Intentionally Take >$500 – $5000), Felony I

Criminal Damage to Property, Misd. A

Theft-Movable Property fr. Person/Corpse, Felony G

Retail Theft – Intentionally Take (>$500 – $5000), Felony I

Theft-Movable Property fr. Person/Corpse, Felony G

Retail Theft – Intentionally Take (<=$500), Misd. A

Theft-Movable Property fr. Person/Corpse, Felony G

Retail Theft – Intentionally Take (>$500 – $5000), Felony I

Theft-Movable Property fr. Person/Corpse, Felony G

Retail Theft – Intentionally Take (<=$500), Misd. A

Burglary-Building or Dwelling, Felony F

Criminal Damage to Property,Misd. A

Theft-Movable Property fr. Person/Corpse, Felony G

Retail Theft – Intentionally Take (<=$500), Misd. A

All of the Kenosha County charges carry repeater status.

His final pre-trial on those charges is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 16 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Rating: 1 out of 5.

Also in the News Kenosha, Zion men arrested on drug, weapons charges Advertisements RACINE – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Kenosha men and one Zion man on drug and weapons charges Wednesday. According to criminal complaints filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, Valentino F. Frazier, 24, of Kenosha, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a party […] After months of tension, a possibility of change for Kenosha County Board Advertisements Tuesday evening’s Kenosha County Board meeting was different. For the first time in months, people treated each other, mostly, with civility throughout the process. In fact, Chairman John O’Day made it a point at the end of the meeting to call for civility and respect in all proceedings moving forward. Protesters not going anywhere […] Upcoming Programs at the Racine Public Library Advertisements The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library: Curbside Pickup: Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217. The pick-up tent is located on Lake Ave, upon arrival please call the posted number. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m -8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mobile Curbside Pickup: […]