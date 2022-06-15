SOMERS – A 19-year-old Kenosha man was jailed after threatening a woman at a convenience store here Monday afternoon.

Convenience store encounter

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday reported that James Petersen was apprehended at Kwik Trip, 5800 31st St., after entering the store with a rifle and confronting a female employee with whom he had previously worked at a local grocery store. The woman told deputies that Petersen pointed the gun at her head and said that if anyone came near him, he would shoot her.

Deputies were called to the convenience store at about 1:19 p.m. Monday. When confronted by the deputies, Petersen dropped the rifle but raised a knife to his neck while yelling for deputies to shoot him. He was tasered by the deputies and taken into custody. Deputies later discovered that the rifle was an airsoft replica toy gun.

Petersen was transported to the Kenosha County Jail. The Sheriff’s Department is requesting that charges of Felony Terroristic Threats, Disorderly Conduct While Armed, and a Restraining Order Violation be filed against him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

