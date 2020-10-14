Advertisements

KENOSHA ⏤ Kenosha Police arrested a man Tuesday morning in response to a shooting on Sheridan Road widely seen in video online.

According to a media release, Kenosha Police responded to Sheridan Road near Seventh Avenue, right outside of La Fogata Mexican Grill, 3300 Sheridan Rd., around 8 p.m. Monday. Initial reports indicated that there had been a crash and shots fired at the scene.

Officers focused their efforts on finding the suspect vehicle. Video shows that vehicle to be a light-colored minivan. Police found the van at a residence in Kenosha around 10 p.m.

The suspect, a 63-year-old Kenosha man, refused to leave the home, the release states.

After hours of negotiation, the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team talked the man into surrendering. Officers took him to the Kenosha County Jail around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Charges of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, carry handgun-alcohol sold/consumed; operate a firearm while intoxicated; carry a concealed weapon; and disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon have been filed against a man matching the suspect’s age and city of residence.

All of those charges are misdemeanors.

No one was injured in the crash or the shooting, according to the police department.

Facebook video

In a video circulated on Facebook, the light-colored minivan is seen ramming into another vehicle outside of La Fogata while traveling south on Sheridan.

The driver of the minivan gets out of his vehicle holding a handgun. He screams at the driver of the other video, appearing to continue a prior confrontation.

“You start a fight, and you can’t even run it on,” the suspect yells to the other driver, now stopped near the stoplight at Sheridan and Seventh Avenue trying to leave the scene.

“Damn, bro, that’s how you do,” the other driver yells back. “That’s how you do?”

The suspect then points his handgun into the air before pointing it at the other vehicle and firing a shot.

He continues to yell at the other driver after firing before the video cuts out.

