RACINE – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Kenosha men and one Zion man on drug and weapons charges Wednesday.
According to criminal complaints filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, Valentino F. Frazier, 24, of Kenosha, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a party to a crime. The charge carries a repeat offender enhancement.
Cory D. Light, 22, of Kenosha was charged with possession of THC and carrying a concealed weapon.
The DA’s office charged Demetrey J. Lambouths, 22, of Zion, Ill., with possession of THC.
All three were in custody in the Racine County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Criminal complaint
According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police stopped a vehicle driven by Light in the 1500 block of Douglas Avenue. Frazier sat in the back seat and Lambouths in the front seat. A search of Light located a black, semi-automatic Beretta APX 9mm handgun in his left pocket.
Police also found a “small baggie of a green leafy substance” on Light’s body. The substance later tested positive for THC (marijuana) and weighed 2.9 grams.
Police located a second semi-automatic handgun on the back seat under a yellow sweatshirt next to Frazier.
“Frazier denied knowledge of the gun which had a live round in the chamber,” the complaint stated.
Officers identified it as a Czech CZ82 Makarov 9mm with live rounds in the magazine.
At the Racine Police station, Lambouths removed a baggie hidden in his groin area and turned it over to officers.
The contents tested positive for THC (marijuana) and weighed 2 grams.
Also in the News
Kenosha man facing burglary in Racine; slew of charges in Kenosha Co.
Advertisements A Kenosha man appeared in court Thursday on a felony charge for allegedly robbing a Racine gas station. Quentin T. Pompy, 49, is charged with robbery with threat of force for allegedly robbing a Speedway on Washington Avenue in Racine. The Racine County District Attorney’s office has also charged Pompy with a drug-related felony. […]
After months of tension, a possibility of change for Kenosha County Board
Advertisements Tuesday evening’s Kenosha County Board meeting was different. For the first time in months, people treated each other, mostly, with civility throughout the process. In fact, Chairman John O’Day made it a point at the end of the meeting to call for civility and respect in all proceedings moving forward. Protesters not going anywhere […]
Upcoming Programs at the Racine Public Library
Advertisements The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library: Curbside Pickup: Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217. The pick-up tent is located on Lake Ave, upon arrival please call the posted number. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m -8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mobile Curbside Pickup: […]
Love what we do?
In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/