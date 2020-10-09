Advertisements

RACINE – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Kenosha men and one Zion man on drug and weapons charges Wednesday.

According to criminal complaints filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, Valentino F. Frazier, 24, of Kenosha, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a party to a crime. The charge carries a repeat offender enhancement.

Cory D. Light, 22, of Kenosha was charged with possession of THC and carrying a concealed weapon.

The DA’s office charged Demetrey J. Lambouths, 22, of Zion, Ill., with possession of THC.

All three were in custody in the Racine County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police stopped a vehicle driven by Light in the 1500 block of Douglas Avenue. Frazier sat in the back seat and Lambouths in the front seat. A search of Light located a black, semi-automatic Beretta APX 9mm handgun in his left pocket.

Police also found a “small baggie of a green leafy substance” on Light’s body. The substance later tested positive for THC (marijuana) and weighed 2.9 grams.

Police located a second semi-automatic handgun on the back seat under a yellow sweatshirt next to Frazier.

“Frazier denied knowledge of the gun which had a live round in the chamber,” the complaint stated.

Officers identified it as a Czech CZ82 Makarov 9mm with live rounds in the magazine.

At the Racine Police station, Lambouths removed a baggie hidden in his groin area and turned it over to officers.

The contents tested positive for THC (marijuana) and weighed 2 grams.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Rating: 1 out of 5.