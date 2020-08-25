Kenosha Police officers responded to a domestic dispute over a set of car keys. When officers arrived, they discovered that Blake had a warrant for his arrest, according to a press release by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The call does not include any description of the interaction between Blake and the Kenosha Police officers. Officials with the Department of Justice are investigating the police shooting.

“Just five minutes after the initial call, an officer can be heard reporting shots fired, and the dispatcher acknowledged the report,” the story reads. “

Additional officers were then dispatched to the scene, with another officer asking responding officers to verify that the officers initially on the scene were OK."

According to a story by CNN, Blake’s neighbor Raysean White started recording the police shooting after officers confronted Blake.

“One of them had him in a headlock and was punching him in his ribs, the other had him in a headlock on the other side of him and was pulling his arm,” White told CNN.”After they punched him in his rib, the female officer Tased him, and Jacob kind of leaned on the car, and they proceeded to wrestle him toward the back of the car, and he went to the other side of the car. When they were on the other side of the car on the ground, I had to pick up my camera and start recording.”

White’s video showed several officers trying to arrest Blake, who walked away from them. With guns drawn, he was getting into the vehicle when officers shot at Blake multiple times. After the shooting, officers rendered first aid to the man. Rescue personnel from the Kenosha Fire Department took him to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Blake’s condition called stable

Ben Crump, who represents the family, told CNN that Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit.

Blake’s family wrote on a fundraiser page:

“As we fight for justice and understanding, our family has and will face many trials during this time. Jacob Blake is a loving father of 6 that deserves proper medical attention and legal representation. We are looking to raise funds to supplement the moral support and prayers we have been receiving. These funds will go toward Jacob’s medical bills, family expenses, legal representation, support for his children, and therapy costs. This is the only official go fund me created by the family of Jacob Blake.”