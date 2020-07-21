The University of Wisconsin Division of Extension in Kenosha and Racine Counties is hosting a Clean Sweep collection for agricultural chemical waste on Wednesday, August 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Old Settlers Park (Racine County Fairgrounds), 19805 Durand Avenue, Union Grove.

Any Kenosha or Racine County farmer, farmland owner, nursery, orchard, or greenhouse operator may bring in up to 200 pounds of waste free of charge. There may be charges for waste quantities over 200 pounds depending on program demand and fund availability.

Pre-registration for this event is required – please visit kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/clean-sweep/ for more details.



This program is supported by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Kenosha & Racine Counties, and the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension. For questions or to request registration materials, please contact Leigh Presley, Extension Kenosha & Racine Counties, at 262-857-1948 or leigh.presley@wisc.edu.