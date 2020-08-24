UPDATE 9:55 p.m. Sunday: Protesters gathered in the neighborhood after a man was shot by Kenosha Police Sunday night. Officers responded in riot gear. An officer was injured after being hit in the head with a brick.

Preliminary reports indicate that the name of the man who was shot is Jake Blake.

Police officer in Kenosha, WI hit in the head with a brick as rioters attack police vehicles. They then laugh and cheer it on. pic.twitter.com/CSD9A5ZeUs — ʀᴇᴅ ᴘɪʟʟ ᴀɢᴇɴᴛ (@RedPillAgent) August 24, 2020

KENOSHA, WI – A man is in serious condition after Kenosha Police shot him several times at 5:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 40th Street.

The shooting followed a domestic incident, according to a press release by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

A video showed several officers trying to arrest the man, who walked away from them. With guns drawn, the man was getting into the vehicle when the man was shot multiple times. After the shooting, officers rendered aid to the man. Rescue personnel from the Kenosha Fire Department took the man to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

It was unclear if the man was armed or not.

Officers from the Kenosha Police Department turned over the scene to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation.

Please note that the video is extremely violent and should not be watched by children. This is a breaking news story and we will update it when we receive more information.