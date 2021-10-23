Jacob Ashmus and Caden Tolefree helped advance Kenosha St. Joe’s to second round action with a 49-0 win over Fall River/Rio on Friday night at Ameche Field. Ashmus threw for three touchdowns, while Tolefree ran two touchdowns in the victory.

With 10:32 remaining in the first quarter, Tolefree began the scoring for the Lancers with a one-yard touchdown run before Ashmus connected with two straight touchdown passes with Andrew Alia to push the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter. Midway through the quarter, Luke Schuler made his impact on the game with a 31-yard touchdown reception and a fumble return for a touchdown as St. Joes went into the half with a 35-0 lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, Kenosha St. Joe’s added a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Thomas Santarelli and a one-yard rushing touchdown from Tolefree to get the win.

Ashmus led the passing attack with 139 yards on 11-for-16 passing, while Andrew Alia led the team in receiving with 78 yards receiving on eight catches.

The Lancers improve to 11-0 on the season, and will play a second round home game against Waterloo next week.