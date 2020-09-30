Advertisements

In Eastern Kenosha County, Trick or Treating will take place despite COVID-19. Handing out candy may look different this year, but Trick or Treating will be here before we know it. To start planning for the events in Eastern Kenosha County, follow this resource guide below.

Even if you aren’t Trick or Treating, but planning to hand out treats, it’s helpful to know when and where to do so. Participate in this fun Halloween event. If you live in Racine County, check out the times and days for Halloween events by clicking here.

2020 Trick or Treating Schedule

City of Kenosha- October 31, 2020 starting at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

October 31, 2020 starting at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Pleasant Prairie – October 31, 2020 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

– October 31, 2020 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Somers– Undecided

Trick or Treating Safety Tips

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following safety tips:

Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.

Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.

Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.

Do not wear color contact lenses without prescription

Individually wrapped gift bags are recommended due to COVID-19

Socially distance

Stay in the neighborhood you live in

Additional Halloween Activities

Trick or Treating isn’t the only fun Halloween activity that you can participate in this year. The Racine County Eye is hosting additional events this year to celebrate Halloween.

Pumpkin Carving Contest Click here to enter

Costume Contest Click here to enter

Pumpkin Farms to visit Click here for information about pumpkin farms in Racine County



For more information about Celebrations happening in Racine County, visit here. Stay up to date with what’s happening in Kenosha by following the Kenosha Lens. Contact Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com with questions or concerns.

