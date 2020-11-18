KENOSHA ⏤ The Kenosha Unified School District will switch to all-virtual learning beginning Nov. 30.

The KUSD School Board voted 5-1 to approve the measure off a motion from board member Mary Modder. Board member Todd Battle cast the only opposing vote.

All-virtual learning will last in the district through Jan. 8, 2021, as a result of Modder’s passed motion.

The school board also suspended winter sports from Nov. 30 to Jan. 3, 2021, with sports allowed to resume Jan. 4, 2021.

The move is a complete reversal of the district’s earlier response to calls from county health officials to switch to all-virtual learning.

How this affects students, staff

As a result of the board’s vote, instructional staff will have the choice of working from home or at their school buildings beginning on Nov. 30. However, administrators and secretarial staff will still be required to report to their buildings.

While the majority of students will be shifting to virtual-only instruction, students with Individual Education Plans (IEP) and their teachers will have the ability to still meet in-person as part of their plan.

Teachers who plan to work from home will need to notify their principals by Nov. 30.

While the move may help taper off the increase in COVID-19 cases seen in the county recently, Tarik Hamdan, the district’s chief financial officer, made it clear that “people will lose wages.”

The food service programs are likely to continue with two meals ⏤ breakfast and lunch ⏤ per day during the all-virtual period. To achieve this, the district will likely set up eight regional food service locations for the district’s families.

Students could go to any of the regional sites to get their meals, officials said.

Thompson will update this story with further details Wednesday morning.

