A woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to shop at various Racine-area merchants told police her ex-boyfriend made her do it.

Nicole Hurt, 47, of Kenosha, was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with four misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison and/or up to $40,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint: Stolen credit card

According to the criminal complaint, someone called the police about a credit card stolen from their mailbox and used without their permission. Investigators traced four purchases made on June 6 and June 7, 2022, to several Racine-area merchants totaling about $900. A failed transaction of $1,100 was also recorded after the card was reported stolen to the credit card company.

Surveillance videos from the various locations show Hurt making the purchases, the complaint continues. When police apprehended her, Hurt told them her ex-boyfriend gave her the credit card, that he was now in Puerto Rico, and they would never find him.

Hurt was assigned a $2,500 signature bond and will next be in court on September 12 for a status conference.

