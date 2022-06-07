KENOSHA – Several speakers at Dahlia Alanis’ May 25 Eagle Scout Court of Honor credited her for breaking the “glass tent” for other girls in the Boy Scouts.

Alanis with State Senator Robert Wirch who attended the ceremony. – Photo submitted by David Maack Alanis, a member of Troop 505, is the first female in Kenosha to earn the Eagle Scout award. She is also the first female Native American Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts’ Three Harbors Council, encompassing Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties. She is an enrolled member of the Sicangu, or Rosebud Sioux, tribe of South Dakota. She is the daughter of Isidro and Yolanda Alanis of Kenosha and recently graduated from Kenosha’s Indian Trail High School and Academy.

Females have been eligible to join the Boy Scouts since Feb. 1, 2019. That meant a compressed timetable for older females who were interested in earning the Eagle Scout award.

The trail to Eagle Scout

Alanis earned 21 merit badges and passed her Eagle Scout Board of Review in February. For her Eagle Scout project, she built three movable greenhouse planting boxes for Heritage Farmstead Programs, part of the Hawthorn Hallow organization. The planting boxes will be used for children to learn about farm-to-table in food education and to make healthier food choices. As a member of Troop 505, she held several leadership positions, including Librarian, Historian, Senior Patrol Leader and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. When it was suggested that Alanis was following in the footsteps of her twin brother Diego, who earned his Eagle Scout award last year, she commented, “I am making my own trail for the next generation of girls to come,” according to a news release. Alanis’ scoutmaster, Marie Mentink-Lindquist pointed out that her journey to become an Eagle Scout was not easy especially starting at age 15 and during a pandemic. Photos submitted by David Maack

“Dahlia quickly grasped that the skills and knowledge taught in scouting are about the lessons of life. She has demonstrated character and fortitude in the little things as well as the big things and has devoted her efforts to causes greater than herself. As she became an Eagle Scout, I watched her grow in confidence and find her inner voice,” Mentink-Lindquist said. “Dahlia is an amazing leader with a very bright future; I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

