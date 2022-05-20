The outdoor farmers’ market season officially opened last weekend with terrific weather and even more fantastic crowds. Both the Kenosha Public Market and Kenosha HarborMarket officially kicked off their outdoor seasons on Saturday, May 14 in the heart of Downtown Kenosha.

Droves of people shopped among local vendors for everyday necessities like fruits and vegetables or browsed through the many artisan booths offering unique gifts for many occasions and tastes. One long-time vendor of the markets said it was his “best May sales ever!”

Between 7,000 and 8,000 people took to the streets of Downtown Kenosha to attend the city’s two outdoor markets.

Kenosha Public Market Kenosha Public Market – Credit: KPM The Kenosha Public Market is now open outdoors every Saturday through October 29. Hours start with a special shopping time for seniors and people with disabilities from 8:30 a.m. until the market officially opens at 9 a.m., and closes at 2 p.m. KPM is located at 625 52nd St., next to the City of Kenosha Municipal Building and Veterans Memorial Park. There is free public parking access, as well as disabled parking along 8th Avenue, north of 54th Street. Photos courtesy of Kenosha Public Market. Kenosha HarborMarket Kenosha HarborMarket – Credit: visitkenosha.com The Kenosha HarborMarket is now open outdoors every Saturday through October 29. The market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. Kenosha HarborMarket is located at 2nd Avenue, between 54th and 56th Streets, and the adjacent Place de Douai. Parking is widely available along the city’s streets as well as the parking lots to both the Kenosha Public Museum and the Civil War Museum. Photos courtesy of Andrea Forgianni.

Fresh produce, hot coffee, bouquets of flowers, freshly prepared food, live music, locally sourced meats & eggs, health & wellness, baked goods, pastries and handmade crafts are all available at both markets. Track down where each vendor will be by using the vendor maps to help plan your day.

Kenosha Public Market

Vendor Map “Kenosha Public Market is growing & expanding in leaps and bounds. We are thrilled to have so many of our seasoned vendors returning, as well as the opportunity to introduce many new vendors! Building relationships & community is what the Market is all about. We are so thankful to everyone who has shown their support over the past few years,” shared a Kenosha Public Market board member. Kenosha HarborMarket

Vendor Map “Kenosha HarborMarket is not just a place to shop. The gorgeous backdrop, live music on two stages, delicious foods and serene setting with seating to just soak it all in make Kenosha HarborMarket so much more than an outdoor market – it’s truly an experience to savor,” said Andrea Forgianni, Executive Director or Kenosha HarborMarket.

More About the Markets

SNAP, WIC, Senior Veggie Vouchers

Both the Kenosha Public Market and Kenosha HarborMarket offer the opportunity for those receiving SNAP, WIC, and Kenosha Senior Veggie Vouchers to shop the fresh produce and vendors. Users may double their SNAP dollars by stopping by the information booth at either location. It is important to note that these markets are separate entities; any dollars withdrawn from your SNAP cards must be used at the same market you made the transaction. Read more about how the programs work on the KPM website and the HarborMarket website.

Pet policies

Kenosha Public Market In addition to being a friendly place for people to shop, the Kenosha Public Market allows well-behaved dogs to tag along. Read about their dog policies and rules online. Kenosha HarborMarket Currently, there are no animals allowed (except service animals) within the market thoroughfare, however, pets are allowed along the perimeter. Read the complete Pet Policy before you bring your furry friends.

Make the outdoor markets a part of your Saturday tradition in Kenosha. Supporting locally-owned businesses as you purchase the best of the best for you and your loved ones is most definitely a win-win. So mark your calendars, slap on the sunscreen, bring some reusable bags to bring your goodies home in (not required, but it’s environmentally friendly), and head out to some of the best outdoor shopping in southeast Wisconsin.

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.