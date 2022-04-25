Caledonia Village Trustee Kevin Wanggaard died unexpectedly Saturday at Ascension-All Saints Hospital following a medical emergency at the age of 61.

Wannggaard served 18 years on the Caledonia Village Board and worked 30 years at the City of Racine Water Department. He was also an active member of Moose Lodge #437 at the local and state level and Moose International.

The youngest of eight children, Wanggaard’s older brother Van currently serves as a State Senator.

Kevin married his wife Sandy Wanggaard on August 9, 2010. He viewed Sandy’s grandchildren as his own, said Sandy’s son Nick Keeran.

“We definitely want to thank everyone that has reached out for support,” he said. “He’s touched so many lives in so many different ways – friends, family, through the Moose, through the water department, through the Caledonia Village. I mean, you name it. There’s literally not a person that knew him that he didn’t love. And it was always evident. Always, he cared about everyone.

“You know, his family was everything to him. We always joked that Caledonia and then came a close second. But ultimately, his grandkids were his life.”

People remember Kevin Wanggaard

As news of Wanggaard’s death circulated on social media, friends and family members remembered him for his service to the community and his friendship.

When I heard of Kevin Wanggaard’s passing, I was instantly heartbroken for his entire family. Please keep Sandy, Van and all of Kevin’s loved ones in your prayers. Kevin was a kind, wonderful man who will be truly missed. RIP my friend. House Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester)

I have been at a loss of words since I heard that you were called home. I’m going to miss talking local politics, who has better sign locations and your hugs. I’m praying for Sandy, Van and Mary Jo and the entire family and so many friends. Kevin Wanggaard may you rest in peace… Samantha Kerkman, Kenosha County Executive

It seems that my last couple of posts have relayed sad news about the passing of people who have had a big impact on my life. Sadly, this will be another similar post. This morning I learned about the sudden passing of a great friend and Moose brother, Kevin Wanggaard. Kevin lived his life in service to others and was a very special person and was an inspiration to many. He was a dedicated Moose and was our state’s goodwill ambassador for visiting Moose dignitaries. He was also “King of the Selfies” whenever he gathered with those he cared about. I am still in shock and completely heartbroken. Sincerest condolences to Sandy Sigler Keeran-Wanggaard and family. Rest in peace, my brother. I shall miss you but will never forget you. Until we meet again. Mark Penzkover

