Kevin Wanggaard age 61, loving husband, father and undoubtedly the best grandfather in the world passed away unexpectedly April 23, 2022.

Kevin was born in Racine on March 16, 1961 the son of the late Herluf and Hattie Wanggaard. He was united in marriage to his soulmate Sandra Wanggaard on August 9, 2010 (8/9/10). He retired from Racine Water Utility in 2019 after nearly 30 years.

He loved his country and was proud to be an American. He was a humanitarian and a great servant to his community. Kevin sat on many committees throughout his life. He was particularly proud of serving as Trustee for the Village of Caledonia for the last 19 years where he contributed to many initiatives that greatly impacted the village.

He was also a dedicated member of The Racine Moose Lodge where he joined the fraternal order of the Moose in 2004. He received his fellow in Milwaukee in 2015 and was given the great honor of becoming Pilgrim in 2019. He also served on the Wisconsin State Moose Board as Prelate, Treasurer, Vice President, President, and as Moose Chairman of the Board Ambassador for the state. He made many lasting friendships through his commitment to the Moose.

Kevin was the brightest light in the lives of the people he knew and loved. He had a bigger-than-life personality, and if you knew Kevin, you were family to him. He touched countless people’s lives, and he had a way of making everyone feel welcomed and loved. He was the most giving person, and would do anything for anyone, especially his grandkids. His grandkids were the center of his world, and he was the most amazing grandfather (GPOPS) to them. He didn’t let a day go by without making sure they knew how loved they were. He would drop anything just to see them smile. As much as they were his world, he was their world as well.

When he wasn’t doting on his grandkids, Kevin loved to spend time traveling the country with Sandy, befriending the neighborhood animals, and talking endlessly on the phone with his loved ones spreading his positive energy.

The loss of Kevin left a huge hole in the lives of the family and friends that loved him. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; his children, Nick, Josh, Alaina and Christy Keeran; his grandchildren, Anthony (Nolan) Rothering, Hailey (baby A’mari), Julia, Ava and Casey Keeran; siblings, Gail (Dan), Mark (Nancy), Van (Mary Jo), Herk (Cindy), and Chris Wanggaard, Vicki (Dick) Hynek, Lynn (Frank) Laettner, Mary Gehlhoff, Vicki (Bill) Infusino, Steve (Kris) Sigler, and Judy (Mark) Halladay; and many nieces, nephews and extended family he loved dearly. He will also be dearly missed by his close friends, Akil (Anna) Ajmeri, Kenny (Mary) Morgenson, Mike (Jean) Ottelein, Brian (Rose) Mifflin and many, many more.

Remember to enjoy each day, as Kevin always said, “Tomorrow is promised to no one.” “LYB 592”

In his final act of service, Kevin was able to change many lives through The Wisconsin Donor Network.

In accordance with Kevin’s wishes, a private service for family will be held. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date for all of his family and friends that loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of the organizations close to Kevin’s heart: Mooseheart, The Racine Zoo, or Hope Safehouse.

