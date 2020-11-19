KENOSHA ⏤ The Kenosha Fire Department will offer free COVID-19 testing twice weekly in Uptown starting Friday.

The department announced in a press release Thursday that it will be hosting testing at the vacant Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road, in Uptown.

Testing will take place on Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of the year, starting Nov. 20.

Personnel will run testing at the site from noon to 6 p.m.

“Please, do not call 911 or the fire department to schedule testing or request information,” the department stated in its Thursday release.

In partnership with Modern Apothecary and DHS

The Kenosha Fire Department is offering this testing site in partnership with Modern Apothecary pharmacy and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In order to be tested, follow these steps:

The department STRONGLY ENCOURAGES making an appointment in advance. Residents can book an appointment by clicking https://10to8.com/book/modernapothecary; After making an appointment, register in advance by clicking https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/. Registering in advance will speed up the line at the testing site and keep traffic congestion to a minimum; After completing registration, you will receive an email. Bring this email to the appointment printed or on your mobile device.

Results should arrive via email within seven days, or by calling the Wisconsin COVID-19 Results Hotline at 866-419-6988.

Adds to Tuesday and Thursday testing

Though new, the testing announced Thursday is not the only testing taking place at the Uptown location.

In fact, the newly-announced site adds to the testing that Modern Apothecary currently offers at the former fire station from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19.

Information about additional testing opportunities in and around Kenosha County is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

