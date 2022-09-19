CALEDONIA — Kids, go climb a tree! A “Kids’ Climb” is a new addition to the River Bend Nature Center’s annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival which is happening on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Wisconsin Arborist Association hosts Kids’ Climb

River Bend Nature Center (RBNC), 3600 N. Green Bay Road., in cooperation with the Wisconsin Arborist Association, will offer a unique tree-climbing experience for kids. Kids will be outfitted with helmets and gear and hoisted high into a tree using pulley systems. Experienced arborists will assist kids in learning tree-climbing safety, limb walking and even hanging upside-down!

The tree climbing experience is free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents or guardians are required to be present and fill out waiver forms.

The RBNC Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is a day of outdoor family fun. Admission is free. Chainsaw artists will start turning wooden logs into beautiful works of art at 9 a.m. Visitors of all ages are invited to watch the artists at work and pick their favorites. The carved wooden sculptures will go up for auction starting at 3 p.m. with half of the proceeds going to RBNC education and programming. There will also be an art fair with nature-focused artwork for sale, a silent auction, craft beer available at the campfire, a food truck, and kayak and canoe rentals on the Root River. Families are invited to hike the Andis Chickadee Trail for a natural playscape and story trail and the Nature Trivia Trail featuring little-known nature facts, photo opportunities and family activities. Chainsaw artists will turn logs into stunning works of art starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 during the annual River Bend Nature Center (RBNC) Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival. An auction of the wooden sculptures begins at 3 p.m. Admision to this family-friendly event is free. – Credit: Paul Holley

To learn more about RBNC and its programs, visit www.RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.

