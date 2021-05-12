Advertisements

Racine, WI – Kim Woyach, DNP, Family Practice, Advocate Aurora Health, received a Health Care Worker of the Year award from Congressman Bryan Steil of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The annual award was established during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic to recognize health care workers who go above and beyond in serving our communities. The award criteria includes:

Displays exemplary service and performance in their profession

Upholds the standard of providing unsurpassed care and treatment for patients

Goes above and beyond the call of duty in performing their responsibilities

Displays self-sacrifice and selflessness in caring for others

Woyach was nominated by her patient, Racine resident Nancy Konrad, who stated, “Team Woyach is amazing! I have had very good doctors and nurse practitioners, but she is truly one of a kind, the most caring, and willing to go the extra mile. She leads by example, treats her staff with respect and love, and it shows in all they do for their patients…I feel like she is a friend and a part of my family, not just my doctor.”

Congressman Steil presented the award on Friday, May 7, at Aurora Health Center Washington Ave. in Racine, where Woyach has worked for the last 18 years.

Last year, Woyach was recognized by the Aurora Medical Group for her community work. This busy nurse practitioner makes time to serve as a mentor and teacher for students and residents. She also volunteers for Horlick High School, as well as local nursing homes.