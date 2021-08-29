Over the weekend, the Kenosha Kingfish brought in celebrities ranging from local YouTube sensation Tristan Jass to Brewers greats Geoff Jenkins and Paul Molitor for a two-day event that included a unique home run derby on the downtown harbor.

For Jass, it was a way to give back and show off his non-basketball talents to his hometown. He also shared the event with his former high school buddy and former Kingfish player Mitchell Buban.

“It felt good to have the whole city out here and just having a good time,” Jass said during the home run derby. “Just to come out and have a good time and hit some home runs and get some legends out here to have some good times.”

Brewers legendary outfielder Geoff Jenkins came up second in the home run derby to USA Softball’s Mike Umscheid in the final round. The former all-star also participated in the 2000’s weekend for the Brewers last week.

“It was a perfect storm to be able to do both,” Jenkins said of participating in both weekends. “It was great to see a lot of people having fun, and it was a fun event.”

Former Brewers utility player Bill Hall was so impressed with the event that he wants to come back for another home run derby on the harbor.

“I don’t know how often they do this, but this is awesome,” Hall said. “I enjoyed the fan participation and everybody is having a good time, and it was a beautiful day for it too.”

The Kingfish also held a the celebrity softball game Saturday night at Simmons Field, which included more legends including former Brewers Paul Molitor and Rollie Fingers, as well as former Packers Mike McKenzie and former Badgers running back Monte Ball.