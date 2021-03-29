RACINE – A fire in a kitchen damaged a College Avenue apartment and displaced 10 residents Saturday morning.

The Racine Fire Department was called to a six-unit apartment building at 800 College Avenue at about 9:07 a.m. Saturday. A Racine Police Department officer on patrol discovered the fire and immediately began evacuating residents.

The fire was confined to a kitchen area. No one was injured. The Red Cross assisted 10 residents who were displaced by the fire damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimate was available.

The Racine Fire Department reminds apartment tenants to test smoke detectors monthly and reminds landlords if and when detectors must be replaced.