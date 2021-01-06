The Kiwanis Club of West Racine will award four (4) scholarships for $1500 each to those senior students in Racine public and private high schools graduating in 2021 who placed in the Kiwanis Middle School Spelling Contest, Middle School Math Contest, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Geography Bowl, State Music Contests in 2020 as a junior, or is a Kiwanis Key Club member. Students who have volunteered at church, school, or community events are also encouraged to apply. Included in their definition of post-secondary accredited institutions are community colleges and technical schools.

Application forms are in the high school guidance counselor’s office, or can be downloaded from the website. Go to the Kiwanis Scholarship Application. The application is due no later than March 5, 2021.

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is a volunteer organization that contributes more than $44,000 annually back into the community: a major emphasis of the club is helping with projects that support children.

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. For more information on membership, Call Mike Mucha at (262) 721-7996.