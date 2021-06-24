The Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s Rummage Sale fundraising event will be held rain-or-shine at the Farmer’s Market @2210, 2210 Rapids Dr., on Saturday, Aug. 7. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Members will also hold a cash raffle during the event with two prizes of 25 percent of the pot.

Donations of good, usable items for the Rummage Sale are welcome, including household items, kitchen gadgets, books, tools, home décor and small furniture. Please, no clothing, large furniture or knick-knacks.

Pick-up of donated items can be arranged. Contact Randy Savaglio. Email: rsavaglio@shorewest.com

Kiwanis Club of West Racine is part of an international organization devoted to serving the children of the world. In the 2019-20 programming year, the club donated more than $26,000 to 35 programs and organizations. The club currently meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St.